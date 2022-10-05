Atlanta Braves Clinch 5th Straight NL East Title

The Atlanta Braves captured their fifth-straight NL East Division title Tuesday, edging the Miami Marlins 2-1 and completing a remarkable turnaround.
After a slow start, the defending World Series champs found themselves 10.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place. Since then, Atlanta has gone 77-33, tying the Los Angeles Dodgers for baseball’s best mark over that stretch.
“It’s hard to win one,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. “To win five is pretty special. It’s a credit to our organization…To keep plugging along and the consistency that these guys showed throughout the whole year. Coming to work every day and worrying about today. They didn’t get caught up that we were behind.”
Tuesday’s victory was significant for Atlanta’s star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who missed most of last season following a torn ACL.
“I am feeling so much happiness and joy,” said Acuna. “Last year, I couldn’t experience this because of my injury. I am so happy to be a part of this club.”
Having secured a first-round bye, the Braves will play the winner of the Phillies-Cardinals series in the NLDS.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.