Atlanta Braves Clinch 5th Straight NL East Title

The Atlanta Braves captured their fifth-straight NL East Division title Tuesday, edging the Miami Marlins 2-1 and completing a remarkable turnaround.

After a slow start, the defending World Series champs found themselves 10.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place. Since then, Atlanta has gone 77-33, tying the Los Angeles Dodgers for baseball’s best mark over that stretch.

“It’s hard to win one,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. “To win five is pretty special. It’s a credit to our organization…To keep plugging along and the consistency that these guys showed throughout the whole year. Coming to work every day and worrying about today. They didn’t get caught up that we were behind.”

Tuesday’s victory was significant for Atlanta’s star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who missed most of last season following a torn ACL.

“I am feeling so much happiness and joy,” said Acuna. “Last year, I couldn’t experience this because of my injury. I am so happy to be a part of this club.”

Having secured a first-round bye, the Braves will play the winner of the Phillies-Cardinals series in the NLDS.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Atlanta holding the third-best World Series odds at +500.