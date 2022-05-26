Atlanta Braves Named MLB's Most Innovative Team

According to MLB.com, the Atlanta Braves have been named Major League Baseball’s most innovative team, as determined by Sports Innovation Lab.
In addition to topping all MLB clubs, the Braves also ranked seventh overall in SIL’s top-25 list.
As explained by SIL’s Head of Innovation Abe Stein, each team’s score was based on three metrics: Revenue Diversification (looking beyond the four basic revenue streams), Technology Enablement (searching for new platforms and partnerships in the tech field), and Organizational Agility (prioritizing business intelligence).
“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top innovators in the sports world,” said Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller. “As an organization, we tasked ourselves with being leaders in our industry and seeking out new paths for our business.”
SIL’s top-ten rankings are as follows:
1 | FC Barcelona | La Liga
2 | Real Madrid CF | La Liga
3 | Arsenal FC | EPL
4 | Manchester City FC | EPL
5 | Philadelphia 76ers | NBA
6 | Manchester United FC | EPL
7 | Atlanta Braves | MLB
8 | Liverpool FC | EPL
9 | Dallas Mavericks | NBA
10 | A.S. Roma | Serie A
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Braves at +1700 odds to repeat as World Series champions.
