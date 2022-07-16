Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Out of Saturday's Lineup
George Kurtz
Ronald Acuna is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Atlanta Braves, BaseballPress.com reports.
There isn’t an injury being reported here, so it looks like Acuna is just being given a day off. The Braves have played it cautious with Acuna as he is coming from a torn ACL suffered last season. Today was the first day off that Acuna had had in July.
Acuna may still be feeling his way back as he only has eight home runs and 22 RBIs in 58 games. While the power hasn’t exactly returned yet, Acuna is batting .270 and is running the bases with reckless abandon as he has 20 stolen bases.
The Nationals will start Paolo Espino on Saturday versus the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried. The Nats are +132 (+1.5) on the run line and +200 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-122), and under (+100). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
