Atlanta Braves Place Austin Riley on the Paternity List

Congratulations to Riley on the birth of his child but this does mean he will be away from the team for a couple of days. The Braves recalled Travis Demeritte from Triple-A to take his place on the roster. Riley had a breakout season last year with 33 HRs and 107 RBIs while batting .303 in 160 games for the Braves. He was off to a similar start this season with a .292 average, two HRs, and six RBI in 13 games.
The Braves are off to a ho-hum start this season with a 6-7 record. They currently stand third in the National League East, 3.5 games behind the New York Mets.
Gavin Lux won’t play in today’s game versus the Braves for the Los Angeles Dodgers as he is day to day with a back injury.
The Braves will conclude their three-game series versus the Dodgers with an afternoon contest on Wednesday. Charlie Morton will toe the rubber for the Braves, while Tony Gonsolin will do the same for the Dodgers. The Braves are -184 (+1.5) on the run line and +120 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-115), and under (-105).
