Atlanta Braves Promote Top-Prospect Michael Harris

Harris is one of the top prospects in the Braves organization, and this promotion means that he will be given a chance to stick in the majors without playing in Triple-A. The Braves optioned Travis Demeritte to Gwinett of Triple-A to make room on the roster for Harris.
By tearing it up in Double-A, Harris may have forced his way onto the Braves roster. Harris was batting .305 with five home runs, 33 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 33 runs in 43 games.
The Braves will take on the Miami Marlins on Saturday with Tucker Davidson on the mound, while the Marlins will go with their ace, Sandy Alcantara. The Braves are +172 (-1.5) on the run line and -120 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
