Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Series Betting Preview

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies have enjoyed an excellent June, but they’ll collide for a three-game series with some value present.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves have climbed the standings of late, putting them in the second wild card position in the National League. The Phillies have been on a roll, too, sitting just two games back of a wild card spot. Atlanta has cooled off after being red-hot for the first half of the month, posting a 5-5 record over their past ten, while the Phillies are 6-4 over that stretch. So far this season, when these clubs have collided, the teams split a four-game series, which should add intrigue to this divisional tilt again.

Let’s look at the upcoming three-game set between the Phillies and Braves from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Braves (+114) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-134) (Series Winner)

Game 1: Charlie Morton (Braves) vs. Zack Wheeler (Phillies)

Game 2: Kyle Wright (Braves) vs. Ranger Suarez (Phillies)

Game 3: Ian Anderson (Braves) vs. Aaron Nola (Phillies)

On paper, these are three excellent pitching matchups for a series that could hold plenty of meaning when all is said and done. You can probably give the Phillies an edge in these three pitching matchups at first glance, with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola being two of the best arms in their team’s rotation. However, Kyle Wright has been a significant presence inside the Braves’ rotation and should give them an advantage in Game 2, where they’ll take on a left-hander in Ranger Suarez. The Braves have much better numbers against lefties, providing them an edge in that matchup. In addition, Nola has been someone the Braves have found success against in prior starts, which might allow them to potentially steal the series finale.

Bryce Harper’s injury will be something to follow throughout the six-week time frame he’s expected to miss, and there’s little doubt his absence will play a role in this series for Philadelphia. This series could be headlined by which stars aren’t playing, with questions about Acuna Jr. and his availability as well.

With those injuries, you’re likely looking toward the value in this series and which offense can find a way to get contributions from unsuspecting candidates. Both teams have offensive stars that contribute, but the Phillies will likely feel the loss of Harper more than the Braves will Acuna Jr.’s absence. Dansby Swanson and Kyle Schwarber enter this series as two of the hottest hitters in the big leagues, which should factor into what transpires.

The Braves currently sit at 18-15 as visitors this year, while the Phillies haven’t been dominant as the home side, with a 19-17 record. These teams are evenly matched, which is evident by their closeness in the standings. When a series is as close as this one should be, there’s value in siding with the underdog and the plus-money, which is what you should be doing with the Braves.

Best Bet: Braves series win (+114)