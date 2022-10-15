BETTING MLB
01:19 PM, October 15, 2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff

Braves @ Phillies – First Pitch: 2:07 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 70°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Braves -1.5  +130  O 9  -111  -124  Open
+116  -108  -132  Current
 Phillies +1.5   -154  U 9  -110  +104  Open
 -140   -112  +112  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Braves

Starting Pitcher: Charlie Morton: 9-6, 4.34 ERA, 10.73 K/9

1. RF  Ronald Acuña Jr.   .266, 15 HR, 50 RBI
2. SS  Dansby Swanson   .277, 25 HR, 96 RBI
3. 1B  Matt Olson   .240, 34 HR, 103 RBI
4. C  Travis d’Arnaud   .268, 18 HR, 60 RBI
5. 3B  Austin Riley   .273, 38 HR, 93 RBI
6. CF  Michael Harris II   .297, 19 HR, 64 RBI
7. DH  William Contreras   .278, 20 HR, 45 RBI
8. 2B  Orlando Arcia   .244, 9 HR, 30 RBI
9. LF  Eddie Rosario   .212, 5 HR, 24 RBI

Phillies

Starting Pitcher: Noah Syndergaard: 10-10, 3.94 ERA, 6.35 K/9

1. LF  Kyle Schwarber   .218, 46 HR, 94 RBI
2. 1B  Rhys Hoskins   .246, 30 HR, 79 RBI
3. C  J.T. Realmuto   .276, 22 HR, 84 RBI
4. DH  Bryce Harper   .286, 18 HR, 65 RBI
5. RF  Nick Castellanos   .263, 13 HR, 62 RBI
6. 3B  Alec Bohm   .280, 13 HR, 72 RBI
7. SS  Bryson Stott   .234, 10 HR, 49 RBI
8. 2B  Jean Segura   .277, 10 HR, 33 RBI
9. CF  Brandon Marsh   .245, 11 HR, 52 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Braves are 11-3 (.786) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies off a loss over their last 14 games
  • The over hit in 15 of the Philadelphia Phillies last 22 games vs. the Atlanta Braves in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 17-10 (.630) vs. the Atlanta Braves at home over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 29 of the Philadelphia Phillies last 48 games vs. the Atlanta Braves over the last three seasons
  • The Atlanta Braves are 12-10 (.545) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 6-5 (.545) vs. the Atlanta Braves at home in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 24-24 (.500) vs. the Atlanta Braves over the last three seasons