Avisail Garcia Scratched Late as Marlins Take on Astros

The Miami Marlins needed to make a last-minute change to their lineup ahead of Sunday’s interleague game with the Houston Astros. Right fielder Avisail Garcia was scratched ahead of first pitch, with a cascading effect on the rest of the lineup.

Willians Astudillo drew into the lineup, playing third base and batting sixth. Consequently, Luke Williams moved to left field, with Bryan De La Cruz taking over Garcia’s usual spot in right field.

Garcia has struggled to start the season. The former All-Star has the worst on-base plus slugging percentage of his career, striking out 56 times in 184 at-bats for a 30.4% strikeout rate.

The Marlins didn’t announce the rationale for removing Garcia from the lineup, but an update should be available in the post-game press conference.

