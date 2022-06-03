Bassitt, Pederson Best National League Player Props June 3

There’s plenty of value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nelson Cruz (Nationals) to Hit a Home Run (+300)

Nelson Cruz hasn’t had the type of season we’re accustomed to from the big slugger, but maybe that should have been expected with him being north of 40-years old. Cruz has only managed to mash four home runs this season, but there are certain matchups where you can still target the 6’2 batter, who presents some nice value on the player prop board tonight.

The Washington Nationals will go up against the Cincinnati Reds tonight, who will have Mike Minor on the bump. Minor has yet to make a start at the big league level this season, but Cruz has faced him ten times in his career, which has seen him hit one home run and record six hits. Cruz has notoriously been a much better hitter against left-handed pitchers throughout his long career and there’s nice value on his price to hit a home run tonight at +300 that’s worth consideration.

Joc Pederson (Giants) to Hit a Home Run (+310)

The San Francisco Giants slugger has performed very well in his first season in the Bay Area, posting an OPS of .923 through two months of the season. Joc Pederson has always had a strong power stroke and that’s continued this season, where he’s managed to hit 12 home runs, seven of which have come on the road. That’s notable because tonight the Giants will be visiting the Miami Marlins, where Pederson and company will go up against Elieser Hernandez.

Pederson has yet to record a hit off the right-hander in limited at-bats, but he’s been attacking the baseball at a different level this season and is currently on a 39-home run pace. At +310 to homer tonight and there’s value in this price from the power bat in the Giants lineup.

Chris Bassitt (Mets) to Record 6+ strikeouts (+112)

The New York Mets will look to respond tonight after the Los Angeles Dodgers opened their four-game series with a victory last night. There will be another solid pitching matchup tonight, with Chris Bassitt of the Mets taking on Tyler Anderson of the Dodgers.

Bassitt has been very good for the Mets in his first season with the club, boasting a record of 4-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 60 strikeouts. He’s only allowed more than four runs once over his last seven starts, but the Dodgers have been struggling at the plate recently and this is an area you can certainly target them in during this slump. Even in their win on Thursday night, LA managed just two runs.

Bassitt’s alternate strikeout prop tonight is set at 6 and if he’s able to hit that number or go above it, you’re getting paid out with plus-money value at +112. During seven of his ten starts this season, Bassitt has recorded six or more strikeouts, which should give you some confidence in him to hit that number again here tonight from Dodger Stadium.