Best National League Player Props for June 7

Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+420)

Nolan Arenado has regained his stride again after a hot start to the season and a rough patch in May. In June, the St. Louis Cardinals power bat recorded one home run and hit .357 with an OPS of .884. Arenado has hit ten home runs on the season and has been much better at the plate against left-handed starters, which is the case tonight in Tampa Bay. Jeffrey Springs will start for the Rays, and Arenado has yet to face him. Springs’s 1.88 ERA is extremely impressive, but a trend is starting to occur when damage is done, and it’s been from the long ball. Over his last two starts, Springs has allowed four home runs, and Arenado owns a friendly price to homer tonight at +420, which should have value in this spot for the lefty masher.

Brandon Drury (Reds) to Hit a Home Run (+315)

Much like Arenado, Brandon Drury of the Cincinnati Reds has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past seven days. Drury has recorded 29 at-bats and hit two home runs, with an average of .379 and an OPS of .986. Drury already homered in Game 1 of the team’s series against the Arizona Diamondbacks last night, and he’ll face off with another lefty tonight in Tyler Gilbert. This season, Gilbert has struggled in a limited capacity with the D-Backs, posting a 0-2 record with a 5.02 ERA. Drury has recorded significantly better numbers against left-handed pitchers, which makes him a bat that should be targeted in this juicy matchup at the home run friendly confines of Great American Ballpark. Drury owns the highest odds in this contest to hit a home run at +315, but with how he’s swinging the bat and his overall career success against lefties, this is the perfect spot to target him.

Ranger Suarez (Phillies) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+112)

It’s been an up and down start to the season for the Philadelphia Phillies’ left-handed starter, but there’s a lot to like about his matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have the fifth-highest strikeout rate in MLB this season, and there are a lot of bats in their lineup that Ranger Suarez can take advantage of on the mound. Milwaukee doesn’t have many hitters with a lot of experience facing Suarez, which should bode well for him tonight. The Brewers have had more success this season against right-handed starters, and we’ve seen Suarez be fairly consistent in terms of what to expect when he’s on the mound. Over his past five starts, Suarez has recorded five or more strikeouts in four of them, which is a positive trend that you should like in this matchup. The notion that your getting plus-money on this play for him to strike out five or more at +112 is just gravy, and you should be siding with this alternate strikeout prop as a result.