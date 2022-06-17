Bichette, Brantley Best American League Player Props June 17

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bo Bichette (Blue Jays) to Hit a Home Run (+440)

The Toronto Blue Jays have been figuring things out offensively, even after a disappointing effort yesterday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has had an up and down season, but he’s going up against an arm he’s found success against in the past. Bichette went through a nice hot stretch in May but has had a mediocre start in June, with a .787 OPS and three home runs. The New York Yankees are set to send Jordan Montgomery to the mound tonight, and although he’s been good this year with a 2-1 record and 2.70 ERA, Bichette has handled him quite nicely in prior matchups. In 11 career at-bats against the left-hander, Bichette has a .545 batting average with two home runs. Against left-handed pitchers, he’s been more productive in his tenure to start his big league career, and this matchup is juicy enough that you shouldn’t pass it up, especially with his excellent value at +440 to homer. Bichette did injure himself in the eighth inning yesterday but isn’t expected to miss any time.

Michael Brantley (Astros) to Record 2+ Hits (+200)

The Houston Astros have found a lot of success this season in the AL West, and Michael Brantley has continued to be a big part of that. Brantley has tallied a .300 average this season to go along with a .809 OPS, which has made him a key cog at the top of the Astros lineup. Brantley and the Astros will open a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox with Lucas Giolito taking the ball. It’s a matchup Brantley has had success against, recording six hits in 12 at-bats against the right-hander. Brantley also has a .385 batting average over his past seven games and is listed at +200 to record a multi-hit game.

Shane Baz (Rays) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+235)

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to visit Camden Yards tonight for Game 1 of a three-game series, and they’ll have youngster Shane Baz on the bump. Baz made his season debut for the team against the Minnesota Twins on June 11 and was lit up for five earned runs while pitching into the third inning. That wasn’t how Baz wanted to begin his season, but there’s a lot of promise in the right-hander, who has notoriously been a strikeout pitcher in his first few appearances in the big leagues. Baz and the Rays will have a good matchup tonight against the Orioles, and it’s one that he should be able to find success with, especially in his strikeout total. The O’s currently own the fifth-highest strikeout rate in baseball this season, and you should like the opportunity for Baz to bounce back here. If Baz can be more efficient tonight, you should likely be all over his strikeout prop to record six or more, which presents excellent plus-money value at +235.