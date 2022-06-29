Bichette, Correa Best American League Player Props June 29

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bo Bichette (Blue Jays) to Hit a Home Run (+450)

The Toronto Blue Jays have scored 13 runs over the first two games of their series with the Boston Red Sox, and they’ll be looking to complete the sweep over their AL East rivals tonight. Bo Bichette hasn’t had the season that the Blue Jays were hoping he would, but he’s still been able to mash 12 home runs, proving valuable for a team that relies on the long ball. The Blue Jays infielder put together an excellent beginning to June, but the back half hasn’t been anything special. Bichette will have a favorable matchup, with the Blue Jays set to take on Nick Pivetta. Bichette has found a lot of success in his prior meetings with the right-hander, boasting a .421 average in 19 at-bats, including a pair of home runs. This matchup could be the type that gets Bichette back on track, and there’s plenty of value in his price to homer at +450.

Carlos Correa (Twins) to Record 2+ Hits (+230)

The Minnesota Twins are up against the Cleveland Guardians in an important five-game series between AL Central foes. The Twins have won two-of-three to begin this series with the Guardians, and a lot of their success of late can be credited to Carlos Correa. Correa signed a three-year contract with Minnesota in the offseason with an opt-out clause after each of the first two seasons. He has continued to be one of the more consistent offensive threats in baseball with a .840 OPS on the year, but his numbers over the past seven games are even more impressive. Before yesterday’s Game 2 in the double-header, Correa had recorded hits in eight straight games, two of which were multi-hit games. The Twins shortstop has brought the offense to Minnesota, and there’s a lot to like about him in this matchup against Cal Quantrill. Correa is listed at +230 to record multiple hits in tonight’s affair, and there’s plenty of value built into those odds.

Alek Manoah (Blue Jays) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-113)

The Toronto Blue Jays have to be seriously impressed with Alek Manoah in their rotation this season. The sophomore starter for the Blue Jays has been nothing but electric atop the team’s rotation, which was needed with Jose Berrios‘s struggles. Manoah is in the American League Cy Young race, with a 9-2 record and a 2.05 ERA, paired with 79 strikeouts. Manoah has already faced the Boston Red Sox this season, which saw him pitch seven shutout innings while allowing three hits and striking out seven. Those numbers will play fine tonight and should give bettors confidence in what Manoah can do against this lengthy Red Sox lineup. Manoah has struck out six or more batters in two of his past three starts, along with his earlier success against Boston in April. Those numbers should make you look at one of his alternate strikeout props set at six. That number has value at -113, especially with how much the right-hander loves to get up for big games.