Big Bopping Yordan Alvarez Favored to Win World Series MVP

It’s hard to find a hitter in MLB who’s more feared than Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros. With the Astros punching their second straight ticket to the Fall Classic and the favorite to win the World Series, it follows that their top slugger is the odds-on favorite to capture World Series MVP.

Yordan Alvarez World Series MVP

Second-Highest Ticket % : 10.4%

: 10.4% Highest Handle % : 19.1%

: 19.1% Biggest Liability

Powerful Alvarez Leading Charge for Astros

The Houston Astros made a statement during the regular season and led the American League with 106 victories, and they’ll enter the World Series with home-field advantage. It’s hard to find many holes on their roster, making things very difficult for the Cinderella Philadelphia Phillies.

You can make a case for multiple Astros to take home World Series MVP with such a strong team. Ace Justin Verlander has the third-most tickets, and Alex Bregman has the second-highest handle, but the man with the knack for finding success in big moments stands out from the pack.

Alvarez has already delivered memorable moon shots in these playoffs and is a massive threat every time he steps to the dish. It’s a problem when other teams have to manage a game plan around him, and he’s still found ways to contribute and make a difference.

The Astros left-fielder had two crucial home runs and seven RBI in their sweep over the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. It’s that type of clutch production that has positioned him as the odds-on favorite at +600.

In addition to boasting the shortest odds, Alvarez has also been getting attention in the betting market, owning the second-highest ticket percentage at 10.4% and the highest handle percentage at 19.1%. An indication there’s been sizable bets headed in his direction.

Alvarez mashed right-handed pitching to the tune of a 1.030 OPS and 27 home runs during the regular season, and Philly’s top two starters will be righties. Despite their uber-talented arms, Alvarez has a chance to cement his position as the front-runner for the award early on in this series.

