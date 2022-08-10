Blackmon, Riley Best National League Player Props August 10

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlie Blackmon (Rockies) to Record 2+ Hits (+160)

The Colorado Rockies are coming off an offensive explosion last night over the St. Louis Cardinals, and they’ll look to build off that tonight. After scoring 15 runs in their beatdown last night, the Rockies have the type of lineup that can get hot for stretches, especially playing at the Coors Field bandbox. Charlie Blackmon has been somewhat of a black hole offensively for the Rockies lately, but he’s been consistent for most of this season. There’s likely some additional value in his price to record a multi-hit game this evening. Blackmon and the Rockies are set to go against Jose Quintana of the Cardinals, who will make his second start for St. Louis after being acquired at the trade deadline. Blackmon has feasted against the lefty in 13 at-bats, where he’s hit .615 and has one home run. His price to record two or more hits tonight is set at +160, and that’s a number that bettors should get behind.

Austin Riley (Braves) to Hit a Home Run (+285)

It’s no secret in MLB that the Atlanta Braves have one of the deepest lineups. If you throw a poor pitch, this lineup will make you pay. The Braves continue to boast big numbers, and the Boston Red Sox pitching staff should be worried tonight. For starters, the Red Sox pitchers have been poor this season, and that alone makes this a great spot to target Braves batters. In addition, multiple Braves hitters have experience against tonight’s Red Sox starter, Nick Pivetta. At the forefront of that list is Braves slugger Austin Riley, who’s been one of the best hitters in the game this season and cashed in a monster contract as a result. Riley has mashed 30 big flies this season and hit two off Pivetta in nine at-bats, which should benefit him in this matchup. Riley is listed at +285 to homer, and although you might not love that price, it should still be appealing.

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+134)

Anytime one of the best pitchers in MLB sets foot on the mound, there will be an opportunity to target one of his props. Sandy Alcantara has continued to be a considerable threat in the Miami Marlins rotation, and it’s hard to fade one of his strikeout props. Alcantara has a 10-4 record this year, along with a near flawless 1.88 ERA and 141 strikeouts. Those numbers should continue to play well in this matchup when the Marlins visit the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of strikeouts per game, and there’s certainly the potential for them to struggle. The Marlins righthander has struck out five in both games against the Phillies this year, but with the price tag attached to him to record seven or more strikeouts set at +134, that number is going to be challenging to pass up, knowing full well he can easily obtain it in this start.