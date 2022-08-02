Blockbuster: Padres Acquire Juan Soto, Josh Bell from Nationals

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Padres have acquired Soto, and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals in exchange for Eric Hosmer, MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood, and Jarlin Susana.
One of the most significant trades in MLB history, Soto will now team up with fellow superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado through the 2024 campaign before reaching free agency.
A generational talent, Soto is a lifetime .291 hitter, with 119 home runs and 358 RBI in 565 career MLB games. While he’s fallen in average this season (.246), the 23-year-old leads the league in walks (91) and has 21 home runs and 46 RBI in a lowly Nationals lineup. With better lineup protection in San Diego, Soto’s numbers will likely skyrocket.
While Soto is the big name, the inclusion of Bell should not be overlooked. An impending free agent, the 29-year-old has been one of the best hitters in the National League, slashing .301/.384/.493 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI in 103 games this season.
To no one’s surprise, the acquisitions of Soto and Bell have seen the Padres’ World Series odds increase from +1700 to +1100 (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook).
As for the Nationals, they appear destined for a lengthy rebuild. While it’s never easy parting ways with a superstar, Washington appears to have received an impressive haul of young talent, excluding Hosmer, who is not guaranteed to remain with the club.
Set to be under new ownership this offseason, it is truly a new era of Washington baseball that will require plenty of patience from fans.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.