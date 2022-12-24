Blue Jays Acquire Daulton Varsho from Diamondbacks

This was a significant trade as the Jays sent one of their top prospects in, Gabriel Moreno, along with solid MLB regular Lourdes Gurriel, back to the Dbacks in this deal. The Jays and DBacks were dealing from positions of strength. The Jays had a surplus of catchers at the MLB level, and the same can be said of the Dbacks in the outfield. Varsho can also catch but can be a defensive liability at times. Moreno could instantly become one of the best catchers, both defensively and offensively, in the National League.
This trade is not going to move the needle all that much for the Diamondbacks. They are still a work in progress and have quite a ways to go to challenge the big boys in the National League West. They currently stand at +5000 to represent the NL at the World Series.
The Blue Jays, however, are a team on the rise and are expected to do damage. They stand at +800 to reach the World Series. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win the championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
