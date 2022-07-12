Blue Jays Activate Danny Jansen, Send Moreno Down

The Toronto Blue Jays welcome one catcher back while saying goodbye, at least for now, to another. Danny Jansen returns to the lineup after missing a month and a half with a small fracture to the fifth metacarpal, better known as the pinkie finger on his left hand.

Before landing on the shelf, Jansen was putting up impressive power numbers in limited appearances. The Elmhurst, Illinois native had seven home runs and 13 RBI in just 19 games and 56 at-bats.

On Monday, the 27-year-old went 1-for-2 with a walk in his minor league rehab assignment debut for Triple-A Buffalo.

That’s exactly where Jansen’s temporary replacement is heading now that the starting catcher is healthy. Gabriel Moreno did an admirable job filling in, but the top prospect will again hone his skills down on the farm.

Moreno hit .276 with four RBI in 60 plate appearances over 18 games, and it would not be surprising to see him with the big club again this season.

