Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk Out of Lineup Sunday vs. Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays will have a big hole to fill in their lineup Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Catcher Alejandro Kirk was left off the Jays’ lineup card for the series finale of the AL East Battle.

Kirk has been one of the Blue Jays best hitters this season. The 23-year-old leads the team in on-base and slugging percentages, driving in 32 and scoring 40 times.

Gabriel Moreno is picking up the slack behind the plate and batting eighth. Moreno has been used sparingly this season, appearing in just 14 games. Still, he’s been effective when called upon, delivering a .659 on-base plus slugging percentage, with four runs batted in.

The Jays and Rays conclude a marathon set with their matinee. The teams started the series on Thursday, and with Saturday’s doubleheader, this will be the fifth and deciding game of the weekend.

