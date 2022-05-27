Blue Jays-Angels: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles will continue their four-game weekend series tonight from Angel Stadium with Alek Manoah taking on Chase Silseth. Even after a slow start to the season for one of the favorites in the AL, the Blue Jays still sit in a playoff position, which should make this a compelling series between the pair of contenders. The Blue Jays clearly have the advantage on the mound tonight, but with the power bats the Angels boast in their lineup, this should be must-see TV.
When and Where is Blue Jays-Angels?
Blue Jays: 24-20 | Angels: 27-19 Date: 05/27/2022 | First Pitch: 9:38 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California | Stadium: Angel Stadium
How to Watch Blue Jays-Angels?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Blue Jays-Angels
Moneyline: Jays -118/Angels +100 | Run Line -1.5: Jays +152/Angels -184 | Total 7.5: O -120/U -102
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Blue Jays were able to solve Shohei Ohtani in the series opener last night, tagging him for five runs in six innings. George Springer had a lead-off home run in the contest, and that’s something that could lead to him getting hot in this series. Springer is currently listed as +385 to homer tonight and there’s certainly value in that player prop at that number.
Will Manoah Continue Building Cy Young Type Resume?
The Toronto Blue Jays have been led by their starting pitchers early on this season, which wasn’t exactly expected for a team filled with heavy hitters. Tonight’s Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah has posted a record of 5-1 with an ERA of 1.62, and it’s clear that the Angels batters are going to be in tough against one of the AL’s best in this spot.
Blue Jays Projected Lineup:
CF George Springer
2B Santiago Espinal
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
SS Bo Bichette
RF Teoscar Hernandez
DH Alejandro Kirk
3B Matt Chapman
C Danny Jansen
LF Raimel Tapia
Starting Pitcher: Alek Manoah
Can the Angels Continue Playing Consistent Baseball?
Mike Trout has continued to put up MVP-caliber numbers for the Angels this season, while Shohei Ohtani has slowly been turning things around after a slow offensive start to the year. Taylor Ward has been a pleasant surprise for the Angels this season, but his status for the series is currently unknown with a shoulder and neck injury keeping him out of the lineup of late.
