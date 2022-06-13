Blue Jays, Astros American League Best Bets for June 13

There’s a solid board of action slated to kick off tonight in the American League, and there’s plenty of substantial value to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the AL and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Baltimore Orioles (+240) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-295) Total: 8.5 (O-108, U-112)

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to host the Baltimore Orioles for a four-game series beginning tonight from the Rogers Center. The Blue Jays own a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Orioles have won two straight games and are 5-5 over that same sample size. This will be the first meeting between these clubs this season. The opening pitching matchup in this series will feature Kyle Bradish of the Orioles taking on Alek Manoah of the Blue Jays. Bradish has a 1-3 record with a 6.45 ERA and 40 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Manoah has put up Cy Young caliber numbers, with a 7-1 record with a 1.81 ERA and 61 strikeouts. The Jays have won all of Manoah’s past four starts, and he’s pitched into the sixth inning or later in each of those appearances. There’s no doubt that the Orioles are growing as a team and have some young stars in the making on this roster, but the sophomore starter for the Blue Jays will make life difficult tonight. There’s no real value with the Blue Jays on the moneyline at -295, but the run line is attractive at -134. With Manoah’s past performances and the Blue Jays bats starting to get more consistent, it’s hard not to take Toronto at that price.

Best Bet: Blue Jays run line -1.5 (-134)

Houston Astros (-166) vs. Texas Rangers (+140) Total: 9 (O-102, U-120)

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will begin a three-game series tonight from Globe Life Field. Both of these clubs are not playing great baseball right now, with the Astros boasting a 5-5 record over their past ten games while the Rangers own a 4-6 record over that same stretch. So far this season, the Astros have won five-of-seven matchups against the Rangers and currently sit 8.5-games ahead of them atop the AL West. Cristian Javier of the Astros will face off against Taylor Hearn of the Rangers in Game 1. Javier has been good in the Astros rotation, owning a 3-3 record with a 3.22 ERA and 56 strikeouts, while Hearn boasts a 4-4 record with a 5.40 ERA and 47 strikeouts. The Astros have found multiple ways to exploit the Rangers this season and have succeeded in previous seasons. This season, the Astros have already taken eight earned run over eight innings off the right-hander. Both of those starts were ultimately losses for the Rangers, so expect that trend to continue tonight. The Astros are -166 favorites on the moneyline, but there’s some definite value on the run line, with plus-money odds at +106.

Best Bet: Astros run line -1.5 (+106)