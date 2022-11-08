Blue Jays Expected to Trade a Catcher

The Toronto Blue Jays have a problem every team in the bigs would love to have – too many catchers. That said, Toronto is expected to move one of Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen, or Gabriel Moreno this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the team will deal from a position of strength as they have three capable players behind the plate.

The #BlueJays are expected to trade a catcher this offseason, according to multiple rival execs I’ve spoken with at the GM Meetings. The Jays have an abundance of talent at the position: Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2022

Alejandro Kirk is coming off a career year for the Jays. In his third year in the league, Kirk smashed personal bests by hitting .285 with 14 home runs and 63 RBI in 139 games. The 24-year-old started 74 games behind the plate last year, splitting time as the team’s designated hitter.

Danny Jansen missed much of last season with injuries but was very productive when in the lineup. Jansen also set new career bests with a .260 batting average, 15 home runs, and 40 RBI in 72 games. The five-year Blue Jay started 58 games behind the plate last year.

Gabriel Moreno is one of Toronto’s top prospects and got the call-up last season. The 22-year-old saw 25 games with the big club and hit .319 with one home run and seven RBI. Moreno got 17 starts behind the plate and also saw some time at second, third, and left field.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Toronto with the sixth-shortest odds to win the World Series at +1200.