Blue Jays, Guardians American League Best Bets for June 29

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Red Sox (+140) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-166) Total: 8.5 (O-110, U-110)

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will conclude their three-game series tonight from the Rogers Center. The Blue Jays opened the series with two straight victories, including a walk-off from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in last night’s contest. The Blue Jays enter this matchup with a half-game lead over the Red Sox for the top wild card position in the American League. Toronto has scored seven and six runs in the first two meetings, and they’ll get another favorable matchup here to try and complete the sweep. A lot of the Red Sox pitching staff has surpassed expectations this year, including tonight’s starter, while the Blue Jays will be sending a Cy Young candidate to the bump. The third matchup of this series is expected to feature Nick Pivetta of the Red Sox taking on Alek Manoah of the Blue Jays. The Red Sox right-hander has been promising this season, owning an 8-5 record with a 3.25 ERA and 86 strikeouts. Manoah has been on another level, with a 9-2 record with a 2.05 ERA and 79 punchouts. The Blue Jays have notoriously faired well against Pivetta in prior matchups, and with their offense showing some consistency, it’s hard to look away from what they offer on the board tonight. The Blue Jays are favorites on the moneyline at -166, but that number doesn’t have much value. With Manoah on the bump, there should be even more confidence in the Blue Jays, meaning you should look towards them on the run line at +118.

Best Bet: Blue Jays run line (+118)

Minnesota Twins (-106) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-110) Total: 9 (O-104, U-118)

The Minnesota Twins will visit the Cleveland Guardians for Game 4 of a five-game series from Progressive Field. The first three matchups have seen the Twins win two-of-three games, including a split in yesterday’s doubleheader. The Twins currently hold a three-game lead over the Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central. Neither team is streaking, with the Twins 5-5 over their past ten, while the Guardians are 4-6 over that same stretch. The fourth pitching matchup could create more offense between these teams. The Twins are expected to send Dylan Bundy to the mound while the Guardians should counter with Cal Quantrill. Quantrill has faired well against the Twins in prior starts, while Bundy has been somewhat of a mixed bag. You should have more confidence in the Guardian’s right-hander, and there’s not a lot separating these clubs on the moneyline, meaning there’s some value here. Cleveland and Minnesota are relatively evenly matched, but the Guardian’s moneyline price of -110 at home is worth consideration with Quantrill on the bump.

Best Bet: Guardians moneyline (-110)