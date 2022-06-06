Blue Jays, Guardians American League Best Bets for June 6th

There’s a small board of action slated to kick off this evening in the American League and there’s plenty of solid value on the board to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Blue Jays (-174) vs Kansas City Royals (+146) Total: 9.5 (O-105/U-115)

The Toronto Blue Jays had their eight-game win streak snapped on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins and ultimately lost two of three against the AL Central leaders. With Hyun-Jin Ryu on the IL, the Blue Jays will start Ross Stripling tonight on the mound, who will be opposed by left-hander Daniel Lynch. Stripling has posted a record of 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 29 strikeouts this season, while Lynch has a record of 2-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 39 punchouts.

Neither side has more than a handful of experience against the opposing starting pitcher, but the Blue Jays have shown well against lefties this year, despite facing them in less than 20% of their at-bats. Even after a small setback against the Twins, the Blue Jays have the ability to stay hot against a Royals team that has been struggling, sitting dead last in the AL Central and posting a record of 3-7 over their last ten games. This is a great bounce-back spot for the Blue Jays who’ve found their stride offensively of late and there’s value in backing them tonight on the run line at -110.

Best Bet: Blue Jays runline -1.5 (-110)

Texas Rangers (-104) vs Cleveland Guardians (-112) Total: 9 (O-118/U-104)

The Cleveland Guardians are quietly hanging around in the AL Central and wild card race this year, boasting a record of 24-25 which has them just half a game back of a playoff spot. Tonight’s pitching matchup between the Guardians and the visiting Texas Rangers will see Jon Gray taking on Cal Quantrill. Gray hasn’t been great in his first season for the Rangers, posting a record of 1-2 with a 4.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts, while Quantrill has a record of 2-3 with an ERA of 3.52 and 33 strikeouts.

The Guardians have been playing some solid baseball of late, boasting a record of 6-4 over their last ten games, while the Rangers are at 5-5 over the same sample size. Gray has been a significantly better starter for Texas at home compared to on the road, where this matchup will take place. Gray has an ERA of 5.44 in road appearances this season, which doesn’t exactly give you confidence in the right-hander at Progressive Field tonight. With that in mind, there’s some value in looking towards Quantrill and the Guardians tonight on the moneyline, which owns a really nice price point of -112.

Best Bet: Guardians moneyline (-112)