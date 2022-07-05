Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman May Miss Thursday's Start vs. Mariners
joecervenka
The Toronto Blue Jays may not have ace Kevin Gausman back in time for his next start after he suffered an ankle injury last weekend. According to Blue Jays beat writer Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun, Gausman is still having some issues.
Kevin Gausman says he still has trouble pushing off. Supposed to throw a bullpen tomorrow but next scheduled start certainly not a given. #Bluejays.
The former San Francisco Giant got nailed in the lower right leg by a 100-mph comebacker from Wander Franco in Toronto’s 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
Gausman tried to make a play on the ball but crumbled and left Game 1 of the doubleheader after being checked by trainers. He was able to exit the field under his own power, and X-rays after the game were negative, but the eye test says he was in a lot of pain and is still sore.
Don’t be surprised to see the Jays skip his Thursday start in Seattle to give the veteran righty some extra time to heal up.
Toronto opens its seven-game west coast road trip with a stop in Oakland tonight. The Jays are -270 moneyline favorites vs. the A’s at FanDuel Sportsbook with their ace of the future on the mound.
Alek Manoah (9-2, 2.09 ERA) might argue his future is now sitting third on the AL CY Young futures board at +650, following a fantastic first half of the season. Manoah will look to join Justin Verlander atop the American League with 10 wins.
