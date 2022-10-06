Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman Ready For Wild Card Series vs. Mariners
joecervenka
The Toronto Blue Jays will have a crucial part of their rotation when they open their wild-card series with the Seattle Mariners. Kevin Gausman exited his final regular-season start against the Boston Red Sox on October 2nd after throwing just three innings with a finger issue. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of the Canadian sports network Sportsnet, he will likely make the start in either Game 2 or Game 3 if it is necessary.
#BlueJays encouraged by Kevin Gausman's recovery per Ross Atkins. He's not locked in for a particular game vs. Mariners but remains a leading option for G2 or G3
Gausman has been Toronto’s second-best pitcher behind Alek Manoah this season. The former Baltimore Oriole went 12-10 with a 3.35 ERA to go along with 205 strikeouts in 174.2 innings. Manoah will get the ball in Friday’s opening game, and if Gausman is fully healthy, it would be a surprise not to see him start Game 2 on Saturday.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Jays are -158 moneyline favorites to take the wild card series over Seattle. They are also favored for Game 1, sitting at -132 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.