Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman Starts Saturday

This was expected, but there was some doubt as Gausman had been dealing with a cut on the middle finger of his pitching hand. This laceration forced him to only throw three innings in his last start, but he was able to complete a bullpen session Thursday.
Gausman has had a solid first season north of the border with a 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 205 strikeouts in 174.2 innings over 31 starts. He will have a lot of pressure on him going Saturday, however, as the Jays need to win to extend their season.
While Toronto goes with Gausman, the Mariners have former Jay Robbie Ray on the mound. The Jays are +130 (-1.5) on the run line and -162 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
