Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman Will Not Start vs. Phillies Tonight
joecervenka
The Toronto Blue Jays will not have a key part of their rotation back on the mound when they open a series with the Philadelphia Phillies tonight.
Kevin Gausman threw a bullpen session on Friday, and there were originally murmurs that he would start last weekend against the Seattle Mariners. After that did not happen, the belief was the former San Francisco Giant would take the ball in Game 1 against Philadelphia.
Gausman has been out with a bone bruise on his right ankle after getting hit by a comebacker against the Tampa Bay Rays a week and a half ago.
The right-hander is having a solid season with a 6-6 record, 2.86 ERA, and 100 strikeouts in 88 innings.
Jose Berrios (6-4, 5.44 ERA) will instead make his start tonight, while it remains unclear when Gausman will be back.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Jays are -184 moneyline favorites, while Philadelphia sits at +154 with Andrew Bellatti (1-3, 3.14 ERA) on the mound.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.