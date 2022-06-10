Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo A Musician?

Most people associate Charlie Montoyo with being a manager of one of baseball’s best teams, but those closest to him know his passions lie beyond the diamond.
As it turns out, Montoyo is quite the musician, playing percussion and expressing his love of salsa music. When he’s not busy dealing with the MLB grind, the Jays skipper can be seen having jam sessions in his office and even performing in a band at one of Toronto’s premiere salsa clubs, Lula Lounge.
“Charlie jumping on stage has been one thing in our entire relationship,” said Montoyo’s wife, Sam. “I remember looking up during our wedding after talking to people, and he’s on stage with the band.”
Growing up in Puerto Rico, Montoyo never took formal lessons. Much like his managerial career, Montoyo learned along the way, relying on instincts and the rhythms that were a staple of his childhood.
The 56-year-old has filled his stadium office with numerous salsa instruments and records, playing some of his favorite songs before every game. Montoyo has even met some of the genre’s legends, including Marc Anthony, Eddie Palmieri, and Herman Olivera.
“He has a home here,” said Lula Lounge’s co-owner Jose Ortega. “We almost see him as another member of the band.”
With how well the Blue Jays have performed under his watch, Montoyo will likely be calling Toronto home for quite some time.
