Blue Jays OF George Springer Getting Day Off on Wednesday

According to Toronto Blue Jays reporter Shi Davidi, star outfielder George Springer is not in the team’s lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles.

Matt Chapman up to leadoff spot as George Springer gets a maintenance day for Blue Jays finale vs Orioles: pic.twitter.com/0zXQRIoAYe — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 17, 2022

It’s a maintenance day for Springer, who continues to deal with a nagging right elbow injury. The 32-year-old was activated from the IL on Monday and played in the series’ first two games.

Speaking on Springer’s health, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said the veteran is “right where we hope he is” in his recovery and continues progressing in his throwing program. When healthy, Springer has been as productive as any Jays hitter, slashing .254/.333/.465 with 18 home runs, 48 RBI, and 61 runs scored in 91 games this season.

Raimel Tapia will handle center field and bat seventh, while catcher Alejandro Kirk handles DH duties.

Toronto has lost eight of the past ten games and sits just a half-game ahead of the Orioles for the final AL Wild Card spot.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Blue Jays at -178 on the moneyline.