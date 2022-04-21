Blue Jays OF George Springer Out vs Red Sox on Thursday

Overview

The Toronto Sun’s Rob Longley reports that the Toronto Blue Jays will rest George Springer for Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

#Bluejays lineup for today’s rubber match at Fenway. As expected, no George Springer as he rests that forearm. pic.twitter.com/O1DvjUJKNN — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) April 21, 2022

Springer took a pitch off of his forearm on Wednesday. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, but he is considered day-to-day. Jays’ manager Charlie Montoya spoke to the media about Springer, “That’s why I’m laughing because it’s a contusion, so nothing’s broken, so that’s good news.”

Springer has 13 hits in 47 at-bats for six RBI, two home runs, and seven runs this season. He’s hitting .277, with a .327 OBP, and a .816 OPS.

The Blue Jays lead the AL East with a 7-5 record and split the first two games with Boston leading into today. Raimel Tapia will hit leadoff for Toronto.

