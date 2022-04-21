BETTING Fantasy MLB News
Blue Jays OF George Springer Out vs Red Sox on Thursday

Tyler Mason

Overview

The Toronto Sun’s Rob Longley reports that the Toronto Blue Jays will rest George Springer for Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

Springer took a pitch off of his forearm on Wednesday. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, but he is considered day-to-day.  Jays’ manager Charlie Montoya spoke to the media about Springer, “That’s why I’m laughing because it’s a contusion, so nothing’s broken, so that’s good news.”

Springer has 13 hits in 47 at-bats for six RBI, two home runs, and seven runs this season. He’s hitting .277, with a .327 OBP, and a .816 OPS.

The Blue Jays lead the AL East with a 7-5 record and split the first two games with Boston leading into today. Raimel Tapia will hit leadoff for Toronto.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Toronto Blue Jays are -116 against the Boston Red SoxKevin Gausman takes the ball for the Blue Jays, while Tanner Houck gets the start for the Red Sox.