Blue Jays OF George Springer Will Not Play Wednesday

According to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun, Toronto Blue Jays star outfielder George Springer will not play Wednesday in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox due to right elbow discomfort.

Manager Charlie Montoyo says Springer’s elbow discomfort will keep him out of tomorrows game. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) June 22, 2022

The injury forced Springer to leave Tuesday’s contest in the eighth inning, a 7-6 Blue Jays loss. Surprisingly, Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said postgame that the issue is something Springer has been dealing with for quite some time.

Springer’s next opportunity to return to the lineup will come Friday when Toronto opens up a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers. The 32-year-old has appeared in 63 games for the Jays this season, slashing .260/.333/.489 with 13 home runs, 34 RBI, and 40 runs scored.

Raimel Tapia is expected to start in center and bat eighth in Springer’s absence. Tapia is batting .262 with three home runs and 20 RBI in 59 games for the Jays this season.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Blue Jays at -116 on the moneyline ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s matchup with the White Sox.