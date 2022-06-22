Blue Jays OF George Springer Will Not Play Wednesday

The injury forced Springer to leave Tuesday’s contest in the eighth inning, a 7-6 Blue Jays loss. Surprisingly, Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said postgame that the issue is something Springer has been dealing with for quite some time.
Springer’s next opportunity to return to the lineup will come Friday when Toronto opens up a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers. The 32-year-old has appeared in 63 games for the Jays this season, slashing .260/.333/.489 with 13 home runs, 34 RBI, and 40 runs scored.
Raimel Tapia is expected to start in center and bat eighth in Springer’s absence. Tapia is batting .262 with three home runs and 20 RBI in 59 games for the Jays this season.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Blue Jays at -116 on the moneyline ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s matchup with the White Sox.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.