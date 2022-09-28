Blue Jays, Orioles American League Best Bets for September 28

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Yankees (-132) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (+112) Total: 7.5 (O -108, U -112)

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will conclude their three-game series tonight from the Rogers Center. The Blue Jays opened the series with a win on Monday, and the Yankees replied with a victory yesterday. In doing so, the Yankees captured the AL East crown and have now all but locked up the number two seed in the American League and a first-round bye. The Blue Jays currently own a 1.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for the top Wild Card position in the AL. It’ll be interesting to see how the Yankees respond tonight after winning the division and not having a ton to play for with just seven games remaining.

Even after clinching, the Yankees will have one of their best starters on the mound, while the Blue Jays will send their number five starter to the hill. It’s been somewhat of a mixed bag this season for Gerrit Cole, but he’s set to take on Mitch White tonight. Cole has a 12-7 record with a 3.49 ERA and 244 strikeouts, while White is 1-6 with a 5.12 ERA and 73 strikeouts. The Blue Jays have a ton of experience against Cole and a nice amount of success against the right-hander.

In addition to the Blue Jays being familiar with Cole, White has struggled for most of his Blue Jays tenure, which could be a red flag. Both starters lack consistency, so looking at the total is an intelligent play, set at just 7.5. As a result, targeting the over is a solid play at -108.

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (-108)

Baltimore Orioles (+108) vs. Boston Red Sox (-126) Total: 9 (O -115, U -105)

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox are set to face off for Game 3 of a four-game series tonight from Fenway Park. The first two games in the series were high scoring, with the Orioles opening with a 14-8 victory, and the Red Sox responded with a 13-9 win. The Orioles are hanging by a thread in the American League Wild Card race, currently 3.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final position. There’s no doubt that it will take some help to get in, but the Orioles know they have to take care of their own to have a chance. Tonight’s matchup against the Red Sox should favor the visitors, which makes the Orioles look like a value play.

Pitching has been a strength for the Orioles, while the Red Sox’s starting rotation has been a disaster. The visiting Orioles are set to send right-hander Dean Kremer to the bump, while the Red Sox will counter with veteran left-hander Rich Hill. The O’s righty has been a significant part of their pitching staff, posting an 8-5 record with a very nice 3.07 ERA and 81 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Hill has compiled a 7-7 record with a 4.65 ERA and 94 punchouts. Neither side has had much success against the opposing starter, which makes things interesting, considering that the first two games have seen the teams combine for 44 runs.

With the Orioles still fighting for their playoff lives and having one of their better starters on the mound, it’s hard to avoid their value on the moneyline. Targeting their plus-money price tag on the moneyline is something bettors should be attracted to at +108.

Best Bet: Orioles moneyline (+108)