Blue Jays-Pirates: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'
Zachary Cook
The Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates are set to conclude their three-game weekend series Sunday afternoon, which will be broadcast only on Peacock TV. Entering action on Saturday, the Blue Jays trail the top wild card position in the American League by two games while still occupying the third spot.
Ever since the Blue Jays inserted Ross Stripling into their rotation, he’s pitched well and has earned a start every fifth day. The right-hander will take the mound on Sunday for Toronto and owns a 6-4 record, paired with a 2.94 ERA and 86 strikeouts.
The Pirates are expected to counter with righty JT Brubaker in this matchup. Brubaker is 3-11 with a 4.39 ERA and 132 punchouts on the campaign.
When and Where is Blue Jays-Pirates?
Blue Jays: 71-59 | Pirates: 49-82 Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022, | First Pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Stadium: PNC Park
How to Watch Blue Jays-Pirates?
TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App Announcers: Jason Benetti, Bob Walk, and Kevin Barker
Moneyline: Blue Jays/Pirates | Run Line -1.5: Blue Jays/Pirates | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.
Will the Blue Jays String Together Wins vs. Lowly Pirates?
It’s been somewhat of a struggle for the Blue Jays this season due to their high expectations, and even though they sit in a playoff spot, there’s been more expected of them. Their pitching and batting order haven’t been able to get in sync, but their starter in Striping has been a bright spot in their rotation, while it won’t surprise anyone if the team can feast on the Pirates right-hander.
Blue Jays Projected Lineup:
CF George Springer
DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
LF Teoscar Hernandez
C Alejandro Kirk
SS Bo Bichette
3B Matt Chapman
1B Cavan Biggio
2B Santiago Espinal
RF Jackie Bradley Jr.
Starting Pitcher: Ross Stripling
Can the Pirates Play Spoiler in this Sunday Afternoon Tilt?
The Pirates sit last in the NL Central and haven’t played very good baseball of late, owning a record of just 2-8 over their last ten. Their -205 run differential is the second worst in baseball, and they’ve been more focused on giving their young talent more playing time to see what they have to build towards in the future.
