Blue Jays Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu To Undergo MRI Sunday Morning

Overview

According to Toronto Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson, pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu will undergo an MRI on his left forearm Sunday morning.

Hyun Jin Ryu is going for an MRI later this morning after experiencing some left forearm soreness yesterday, the #BlueJays tell us. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 17, 2022

Ryu complained of soreness in the area following his most recent start Saturday against the Oakland A’s – a game in which he was smacked around for five earned runs on six hits in four innings of work. This came on the heels of a poor opening start that saw the 35-year-old last just 3.1 innings while allowing six earned runs.

After a solid first season in Toronto, Ryu has been on a steady decline. Last year, the former Los Angeles Dodger compiled a 14-10 record, albeit with a 4.37 ERA – the worst mark of his career when making at least 20 starts.

Ryu’s struggles are obviously a concern for a Jays team that has World Series aspirations (currently hold the second-best odds at +850).

Toronto is in action this afternoon for the series finale with the A’s.

