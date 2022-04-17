BETTING Fantasy MLB News
11:38 AM, April 17, 2022

Blue Jays Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu To Undergo MRI Sunday Morning

Paul Connor

Overview

According to Toronto Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson, pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu will undergo an MRI on his left forearm Sunday morning.

Ryu complained of soreness in the area following his most recent start Saturday against the Oakland A’s – a game in which he was smacked around for five earned runs on six hits in four innings of work. This came on the heels of a poor opening start that saw the 35-year-old last just 3.1 innings while allowing six earned runs.

After a solid first season in Toronto, Ryu has been on a steady decline. Last year, the former Los Angeles Dodger compiled a 14-10 record, albeit with a 4.37 ERA – the worst mark of his career when making at least 20 starts.

Ryu’s struggles are obviously a concern for a Jays team that has World Series aspirations (currently hold the second-best odds at +850).

Toronto is in action this afternoon for the series finale with the A’s.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Blue Jays at -270 on the moneyline.