Blue Jays Receive Good News on Ace Kevin Gausman

After missing his scheduled start on Thursday, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman underwent an MRI on his ankle. Fortunately, the MRI revealed that Gausman did not fracture his ankle and is only dealing with a bone bruise. He has no official timeline but is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Friday. We should have a clearer picture of Gausman’s timeline following his bullpen session. He initially injured his ankle after being hit by a comebacker early on in his last start.

Hope our guy Kevin Gausman is ok. Awful. pic.twitter.com/qFLuptsR3G — Starting 9 (@Starting9) July 2, 2022

Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Blue Jays brass and fans have to be breathing a sigh of relief following Gausman's MRI results. He had become the ace of the staff and was having a tremendous first half of the season. With him coming back and potentially more additions to follow at the trade deadline, Toronto will put themselves in real contention to win the American League pennant. They currently have the third-best odds to win the American League at +600 over on Fanduel Sportsbook.