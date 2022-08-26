Blue Jays, Red Sox Total American League Best Bets for August 26

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Angels (+158) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-188) Total: 9 (O -102, U -120)

The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels are set to kick off a three-game series this evening from the Rogers Center. Toronto enters this series after sweeping the Boston Red Sox in a three-game set, while the Angels were swept in a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Things have been going much better for the Blue Jays of late, who own a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Angels are 1-9 over that same stretch, losing six straight. Toronto enters this game with a 36-25 home record, while the visiting Angels are 26-37 on the road. It’s hard to find much positivity with the Angels, and that’s unlikely to change this weekend.

Opening things up on the mound for both sides are two pitchers that have been effective but aren’t household names. The Angels are expected to send lefthander Reid Detmers to the bump, while the Blue Jays should be countering with Mitch White. Detmers has a 4-4 record with a 3.66 ERA and 94 strikeouts, while White is 1-3 with a 3.63 ERA and 57 punchouts. It’s hard to give either side an edge on the mound, but with the Angels slumping, that should be all you need to know ahead of this matchup. Despite a relatively even pitching matchup, the Blue Jays are still sizable favorites on the moneyline at -188, and that isn’t a price you should feel comfortable with on this slate.

Even with minimal value for the Blue Jays on the moneyline, the Angels’ struggles point us towards the home side’s run line. The Blue Jays are sitting at +106 on the run line, which is an attractive number.

Best Bet: Blue Jays run line (+106)

Tampa Bay Rays (+104) vs. Boston Red Sox (-122) Total: 9 (O -120, U -102)

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are set to begin a three-game series tonight from Fenway Park. The Red Sox have been playing poorly against AL East opposition, including a 2-8 record with the Rays. Boston enters this matchup after getting swept by the Blue Jays, while the Rays took care of business against the Los Angeles Angels, winning all four matchups. As a result, the Rays enter winners of six straight and an 8-2 record over their past ten games, while the Red Sox have lost four straight and are 4-6 over that same sample size.

Boston will send one of its most consistent arms to the bump with Michael Wacha, while the Rays will counter with J.T. Chargois. Wacha has an 8-1 record with a 2.28 ERA and 63 strikeouts, while Chargois is 1-0 with no ERA and three strikeouts. Wacha has been nothing short of tremendous in his home starts, owning a 1.14 ERA in seven starts at Fenway Park. Regarding Chargois, he’s been solid when called upon at the big league level and has an 11-5 record and a 3.65 ERA in 144 appearances.

Tonight’s total is set at nine, with the over paying at -120, while the under sits at -102. With these two on the mound, especially Wacha at home, it’s hard to look towards the over here, so siding with the under makes a lot of sense on this slate.

Best Bet: Under 9 (-102)