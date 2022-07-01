Blue Jays Resting 3B Matt Chapman Friday vs. Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays will take to the field against the Tampa Bay Rays without their regular third baseman. Ben Nicholson-Smith confirmed that Matt Chapman was getting the day off as the Jays host their first Canada Day celebration north of the border since 2019.
First Canada Day for #BlueJays in Toronto since 2019. Russell Martin throwing out the first pitch today. Stadium will be full. Red jerseys. Berrios on the mound throwing to Kirk. Day off for Chapman.
Offensively, Chapman’s season isn’t off to a great start; however, the former first-round selection is progressing over his recent sample. Over the past week, Chapman has a .985 on-base plus slugging percentage, with two home runs, five runs batted in, and four runs scored. That has elevated his season benchmarks to .712, 35, and 40, respectively.
Utility infielder Santiago Espinal replaces Chapman at third. Espinal is fifth on the team with a .728 on-base plus slugging percentage, driving in 37 and cashing 28 times.
The Blue Jays took the series opener on Thursday night and enter Friday’s AL East battle as -146 favorites. FanDuel Sportsbook has the total set at 9, with the under juiced to -122.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.