Blue Jays Resting George Springer Sunday vs. Tigers

Springer is due for a rest, going 1-for-12 streak, with four strikeouts and one base on balls over the past three games. Still, the four-time All-Star has been one of the Jays’ best hitters this year, ranking first in runs, third in home runs, and fourth in on-base plus slugging percentage.
The Blue Jays are off on Monday, affording Springer a well-deserved two-day break.
Utility outfielder Raimel Tapia starts in place of Springer for Sunday’s matinee. Tapia has featured regularly for Toronto this season, appearing in 81 games and is slugging .410.
Take note of the early start time, as first pitch is scheduled for 12:07 pm ET.
The betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook favor the Jays as they enter the American League showdown as steep -290 chalk.
