Blue Jays' Ryu Could Be Out Longer Than Expected

The Toronto Blue Jays could be without Hyun-jin Ryu longer than initially anticipated after placing him on the 15-day injured list with left forearm inflammation last week. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the aging starter could “miss significant time” with his second stint on the IL this season.

Hyun-Jin Ryu is expected to miss significant time with his forearm injury. Currently on the IL and gathering multiple opinions. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 8, 2022

Ryu looked decent last week in his fourth straight start since coming off the IL on May 14th with a similar ailment. However, the former Los Angeles Dodger could only last four innings before leaving with a 5-3 lead over the White Sox last Wednesday. He allowed three earned runs off four hits, two of which were homers, for a no-decision in an eventual 7-3 Toronto win.

The 35-year-old lefty has a 2-0 record on the season, with an unimpressive 5.33 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in six starts. Ryu also has just 16 strikeouts in 27 innings while opponents are hitting .284 off the veteran hurler.

On Monday, Ross Stripling stepped in to fill the South Korean’s spot in the rotation with a good showing against the Kansas City Royals. Stripling threw five scoreless, holding KC to one hit while picking up his second win of the year.

