Blue Jays Sign Free Agent 1B Brandon Belt

Long-time San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is headed north of the border. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Toronto Blue Jays have signed Belt to a one-year, $9.3 million free-agent contract.

Brandon Belt will be signing a one year deal with Toronto, I’m told. Deal will be announced tomorrow. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) January 10, 2023

The 34-year-old had spent the past 12 seasons with the Giants, including two World Series titles (2012, 2014) and an All-Star game appearance in 2016.

Belt struggled with injuries last season, hitting .213 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs while being limited to just 78 games. That said, the Texas native holds a career slash line of .261/.356/.458 and is just two years removed from launching 29 home runs in 97 games during the 2021 campaign.

Now in Toronto, Belt will provide additional pop from the left side and some much-needed flexibility for manager John Schneider, an area the team sorely lacked last season.

