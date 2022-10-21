Blue Jays Sign Manager John Schneider to 3-Year Extension

John Schneider will continue to call Toronto home for the foreseeable future. According to Sportsnet.ca, the Blue Jays have named Schneider their full-time manager, signing the 42-year-old to a three-year contract extension.

“Through his exceptional preparation, communication, positive energy, and relationships within the clubhouse, John demonstrated to us that he was the right leader for this team,” said general manager Ross Atkins. “His passion for the game, commitment to the job, and impact in the dugout have been driving forces behind our success.”

Taking over for former manager Charlie Montoyo on July 13, Schneider posted a 46-28 record, guiding the Jays to the top American League Wild Card spot. While Toronto’s season was derailed by its historic Game 2 collapse against the Seattle Mariners, the organization believes in Schneider’s abilities long-term.

“I am honored, excited, and deeply humbled to continue leading this extraordinary group of players, coaches, and staff,” said Schneider. “This organization has made me feel at home since Day 1. So many people have had a hand in helping me get here, and becoming manager of the Blue Jays is not something I take lightly. My family and I love Toronto, and I can’t wait to build upon an already great group of players and bring a World Series back to all our fans across Canada.”

