Blue Jays, Tigers American League Best Bets for June 7

There’s a big board of action slated to kick off late this afternoon in the American League, and there’s plenty of solid value on the board to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Blue Jays (-205) vs. Kansas City Royals (+172) Total: 8.5 (O-105, U115)

After a rain delay last night, the Toronto Blue Jays beat up the Kansas City Royals, taking Game 1 of their series by a score of 8-0. Not only are we starting to see more consistency from their lineup, but the pitching has also continued to be a big positive for this team. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Teoscar Hernandez are all starting to build off their successful 2021 seasons, and you’re finally starting to see one of the more dangerous lineups emerge. Tonight’s pitching matchup will see Cy Young candidate Alek Manoah of the Blue Jays take on Brad Keller of the Royals. Manoah has dynamite numbers this season, including a 6-1 record, a 1.98 ERA, and 57 strikeouts, while Keller has a 1-6 record with a 4.15 ERA and 33 punchouts. There hasn’t been an enormous sample size of Blue Jays batters against Keller, but there’s been some success when they have faced him. The more consistent Blue Jays should continue finding success against a poor Royals squad tonight. The Jays present a solid price on the run line at -125. That number might not seem like a bargain, but it’s easy to imagine Toronto winning by multiple runs with arguably their best starter on the mound.

Best Bet: Blue Jays runline -1.5 (-125)

Detroit Tigers (-126) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (+108) Total: 7 (O-104, U-118)

The Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates are two clubs with a lot of young talent already making impacts at the big league level. Neither team has an impressive record, but there are still things to like about both sides, including their starting pitchers in this matchup. Tarik Skubal of the Tigers will oppose Jose Quintana of the Pirates, both being effective through two months. Skubal has a 4-2 record, a 2.15 ERA, and 61 strikeouts, while the veteran lefty for the Pirates has a 1-2 record, a 2.32 ERA, and 41 strikeouts. The Tigers have struggled on the road, but Skubal has been a big bright spot. The Tigers have been much better offensively against left-handers, and even though Quintana has looked rejuvenated this season, this is still the type of matchup you should be targeting Detroit in. At -126 on the moneyline, there’s definite value with Skubal and the Tigers.

Best Bet: Tigers moneyline (-126)