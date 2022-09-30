Blue Jays, Twins American League Best Bets for September 30

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Red Sox (+158) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-188) Total: 8 (O -110, U -110)

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are set to kick off a three-game weekend series tonight from the Rogers Center. The visiting Red Sox are coming off winning three of four over the Baltimore Orioles, which ultimately helped the Blue Jays clinch a playoff spot last night. On the other hand, the Blue Jays dropped two-of-three games to the New York Yankees and will now focus on capturing the top Wild Card seed in the American League. Entering action on Friday, the Blue Jays have a one-and-a-half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the first Wild Card position in the AL, with both teams having seven or fewer games remaining. The Red Sox have done an excellent job of playing spoiler, most recently evidenced by their series win over the Baltimore Orioles to all but eliminate them from the playoff race.

The Red Sox are set to start right-hander Nick Pivetta to the bump tonight, while the Blue Jays will counter with righty Alek Manoah. Boston’s starter has posted a 10-11 record, with a 4.48 ERA and 168 strikeouts, while Manoah is 15-7 with a 2.31 ERA and 176 punchouts. It’s difficult to say that the Blue Jays won’t have a sizable advantage on the bump, which is also evident by their price on the moneyline at -188. That number has no real value, but that doesn’t mean siding with the Blue Jays isn’t the right direction.

Even though the Blue Jays are coming off clinching a Wild Card position, there’s still plenty to play for as they’d like to secure home-field advantage in the first round of the postseason. With Manoah on the mound, it’s hard to look away from the Blue Jays on the run line at +105.

Best Bet: Blue Jays run line (+105)

Minnesota Twins (-162) vs. Detroit Tigers (+136) Total: 7 (O -118, U -104)

The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers are set to begin a three-game weekend series tonight from Comerica Park. Entering this matchup, the Twins just took two-of-three games from the Chicago White Sox, while the Tigers had an impressive low-scoring sweep over the Kansas City Royals. Both teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but that shouldn’t stop some fireworks between these AL Central foes. Expectations weren’t sky-high for either side, and the Twins likely performed around what was expected. However, the Tigers underachieved following their offseason moves. The Twins will enter this contest as road favorites on the moneyline at -162.

Pitching hasn’t been the bread and butter of either franchise, but the Twins should have the advantage in that department. The visitors are expected to send right-hander Joe Ryan to the bump, while the Tigers are set to counter with left-hander Tyler Alexander. The Twins righty has posted a 12-8 record with a 3.70 ERA and 143 strikeouts in his rookie campaign, compared to Alexander owning a 4-10 record with a 4.68 ERA and 50 punchouts. Ryan has already found success against the Tigers this year, making three starts against them and posting a 3-0 record with a flawless 1.02 ERA.

Even though the Tigers are entering this matchup with six straight victories, Ryan has the potential to give them a rude awakening, and that’s helped create some value for the Twins on the run line. The visitors are priced at +112 on the run line, and there’s a lot of value in that price.

Best Bet: Twins run line (+112)