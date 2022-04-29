Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Lineup Against Astros on Friday

Guerrero missed Thursday’s game after being hit on the foot by a foul ball on Wednesday. It didn’t seem like a severe injury, and after X-rays came back negative, his timetable was dictated by his pain tolerance. Guerrero’s return coincides with the Jays’ series-opener against the Astros, a pivotal matchup between two upper echelon franchises in the American League.
Guerrero has posted a .309 batting average, .380 on-base percentage, and a .559 slugging rate in 19 games this season. Expect Gosuke Katoh to head back to the bench upon Guerrero’s return to the batting order.
Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds
The Toronto Blue Jays are currently -120 on the moneyline against the Houston Astros on Friday night, with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
