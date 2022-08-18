Blue Jays-Yankees: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will continue their AL East clash on Friday night from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Both of these divisional foes are trying to get a streak going as the end of August looms, while things are certainly more dire for the Blue Jays with the Yanks owning a sizable lead atop the division.
Game 2 of this series is expected to feature another solid pitching matchup, with the Blue Jays turning to righthander Kevin Gausman while the Yankees should be countering with Jameson Taillon.
Gausman has come as advertised in his first season in Toronto, owning an 8-9 record with a 3.19 ERA and 142 strikeouts, while Taillon is 11-3 with a 3.95 ERA and 108 punchouts.
When and Where is Blue Jays-Yankees?
Blue Jays: 62-54 | Yankees: 73-45 Date: August 19, 2022 | First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET Location: Bronx, New York | Stadium: Yankee Stadium
How to Watch Blue Jays-Yankees?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Blue Jays-Yankees
Moneyline: Blue Jays | Yankees Run Line: Blue Jays | Yankees Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several other options are also offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Blue Jays Get Their Offense Going?
It’s been hit and miss for the Blue Jays’ offense of late, and that complicates things headed into a big series with the New York Yankees. There’s no doubt that this team has multiple weapons on offense that can contribute, but consistency has been a large issue for them this season. They’ll need that to change in this matchup if they want to continue holding a playoff spot.
Blue Jays Projected Lineup:
3B Matt Chapman
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
DH Alejandro Kirk
RF Teoscar Hernandez
SS Bo Bichette
CF Raimel Tapia
2B Santiago Espinal
C Danny Jansen
Starting Pitcher: Kevin Gausman
Is the Tide Turning for the Bronx Bombers?
It’s no secret around the baseball world that the Yankees have been struggling for over a month now. With issues transpiring with the Blue Jays as well, there’s an opportunity for the Yankees to pick things up in this series and try to get back in the race for the top seed in the American League. The offense will be a key part of that, and being in their home ballpark this weekend could spell things for New York.
