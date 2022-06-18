Bo Bichette Back in Toronto Blue Jays Lineup on Saturday
George Kurtz
Bo Bichette will return to the starting lineup for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports.
Bichette missed the Jays’ 12-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday due to a foot contusion, but he’s back at shortstop and batting second on Saturday. Bichette is batting .260 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI, along with four stolen bases and 35 runs in 63 games this season.
The Blue Jays will need to start stringing some victories against the Yankees together should they want to have a chance to win the American League East. The Jays are 11 games behind the Yankees even though they have the third-best record in the American League.
The Yankees will continue their series in Toronto on Saturday and have Jameson Taillon on the bump. The Jays will counter with Alex Manoah. The Yankees are -166 (+1.5) on the run line and +132 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
