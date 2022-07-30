Bobby Witt in Saturday's Lineup for the Kansas City Royals

Witt had missed the last five games for the Royals due to a hamstring injury. While Witt is betting second today, he will not play shortstop but rather be the designated hitter versus the New York Yankees.
Witt might be getting more talk about being the Rookie of the Year in the American League if not for the sensational season that fellow rookie Julio Rodriguez is having for the Seattle Mariners. Witt is batting .258 with 14 home runs, 20 stolen bases, and 51 runs in 91 games this season.
The Royals have dropped the first two games of a four-game series to the Yankees. The Royals will start Jonathan Heasley on Saturday, while the Yankees will go with Nestor Cortes. The Royals are +140 (+1.5) on the run line and +280 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
