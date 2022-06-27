Bogaerts, Santana Best American League Player Props June 27

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox) to Record 2+ Hits (+250)

The Boston Red Sox are among the hottest teams in MLB, and there’s a lot to like about what they’ve been doing on offense. Early in the season, there wasn’t any length to their batting order or consistency, but that’s changed over the past one and a half months, propelling them up the standings. A big reason for the team getting going offensively has been Xander Bogaerts, who’s continued to be a significant offensive threat in the heart of this team’s order. The Red Sox will begin a series with the Toronto Blue Jays tonight, who they’re competing with in the American League wild card standings for the top position. Bogaerts has notoriously hit well against the Blue Jays, especially at the Rogers Center, and that should help in this matchup tonight. In addition, he’ll be going up against a pitcher with whom he’s found plenty of success against. In 46 at-bats against Kevin Gausman, Bogaerts has hit .348, including one home run and five RBI. Over his past 15 games, Bogaerts has a .893 OPS, and there’s reason to target him tonight. The middle-infielder is listed at +250 to record a multi-hit game tonight, and that value is too good to pass up.

Carlos Santana (Royals) to Hit a Home Run (+610)

The Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers will face off tonight, and there could be some offensive fireworks present in this matchup. The Kansas City Royals have yet to show any real consistency this season, and that goes for some of their veterans, including Carlos Santana. The Royals’ first basemen has lost a step, but he’s still a relied upon component of this team, and there have been some positive trends to his game, especially over the past seven games. Santana has hit .375 and has a 1.108 OPS, including one home run. He only has four home runs in 176 at-bats on the campaign, which doesn’t inspire confidence in his power in this matchup. That said, Santana has faired very well against Martin Perez in his career. In 19 at-bats against the left-hander, Santana has hit .368, including one home run and seven RBI. Those numbers are positive, including Santana’s better numbers against lefties in his career. He’s currently listed at +610 to homer tonight, and although that price suggests it’s a longshot, there’s definite value in that number.

Lucas Giolito (White Sox) to Record 8+ Strikeouts (+142)

The Chicago White Sox and Lucas Giolito both entered the season with high expectations, but there have been inconsistencies in both parties’ games over nearly three months. Giolito is 4-4 with a 5.40 ERA and 76 strikeouts this year after coming off a season where he posted 11 wins and a 3.53 ERA. There’s a lot to like about Giolito on the mound, but he’s been struggling over the past two starts, allowing 15 earned runs against the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros. Those two appearances ballooned his ERA, but there’s potential for him to get back on track tonight in a solid matchup against the Los Angeles Angels. Giolito already made a start this season against the Angels, pitching six innings and allowing three earned runs while striking out seven. This can potentially be another high total strikeout outing for the right-hander, which means targeting one of his alternate strikeout props. There isn’t a lot of value in looking towards seven or more strikeouts tonight, but where the value begins is with eight or more, which is listed at +142. Giolito has already done that four times this year, and the Angels currently strike out at the second-highest clip in baseball, meaning this should be considered tonight.