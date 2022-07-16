Boston Red Sox 2B Trevor Story Still Out of the Lineup

Trevor Story is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Boston Red Sox, BaseballPress.com reports.

This will be the fourth straight start that Story missed after being hit on his fingers with a pitch Tuesday, a pitch he swung at. While the Sox haven’t stated one way or the other, it might make sense for the team to hold Story out for the series finale on Sunday as well, thus ensuring he will be at full strength once the schedule starts again after the All-Star break.

The Yankees are struggling lately, losing five of their last six games. They will have the equally struggling Jameson Taillon on the hill, and he will take on Nick Pivetta of the Sox. The Yankees are -118 (-1.5) on the run line and -166 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-105), and under (-115).