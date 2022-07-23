Boston Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez Absent from Friday's Lineup

J.D. Martinez missed the game Friday for the Boston Red Sox due to back spasms, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.

JD Martinez scratched from Red Sox lineup because of back spasms. — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) July 22, 2022

Martinez was in the original lineup at designated hitter but had to be removed. There is no word yet as to whether or not he will be able to play Saturday for the Sox. While Martinez is batting .302 this season for the Sox, he only has nine home runs and 38 RBIs, along with 51 runs in 81 games.

Just a little while ago, it looked like the Red Sox would be buyers at the trade deadline, but now they will most likely be sellers, and it’s fair to wonder if top hitters like Martinez and possibly Xander Bogaerts will be available for trade.

The Toronto Blue Jays obliterated the Red Sox on Friday to 28-5. They will look to even the series Saturday with Kutter Crawford on the mound. He will be up against Alex Manoah of the Jays. The Sox are -137 (+1.5) on the run line and +124 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-104), and under (-118).